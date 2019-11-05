Loading articles...

Hawaii visitor industry event focuses on sex trafficking

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s tourism industry has held a conference warning hotel owners and employees of the prevalence of sex trafficking at visitor properties and providing information about how to fight it.

News organizations reported the Hawaii Tourism Authority funded the inaugural Campaign for a Safer Community symposium in partnership with the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association and anti-sex trafficking group Ho’ola na Pua.

The Honolulu event Monday was the first of four, with conferences also scheduled this week on Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai.

Industry members heard from the tourism authority, Department of Homeland Security and others with information about curbing the use of hotels in the $100 billion illegal industry.

Experts say sex trafficking impacts all hotel types and price ranges and partnerships within the industry are crucial.

The Associated Press

