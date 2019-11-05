GTA to get early taste of winter this week

Are you ready for windchills and the first snow of the season? Ready or not, the GTA will be getting an early taste of winter this week.

First up is the cold. 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the temperature will drop to -1 C Tuesday night but it will feel -8 with the windchill.

And now for the fun part … snow. Taylor said rain and snow is in the forecast late Wednesday night, changing to flurries early Thursday. Around two centimetres of snow is possible.

Rain and snow in the forecast for very late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. Could be a very slow go for the Thursday morning commute. Tune to 680News for more weather info for #Toronto GTA. Traffic and weather together every 10minutes on the ones — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) November 5, 2019

“Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, things get a little tricky. Rain, snow overnight could make the very early morning commute quite slippery on Thursday,” Taylor said.

The City of Toronto will be applying salt brine to hills and bridges Tuesday evening — its first of the season.

Winter officially arrives at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21.