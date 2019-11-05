Loading articles...

GTA to get early taste of winter this week

Snowfall in downtown Toronto in the winter of 2016. CITYNEWS/Christine Chubb

Are you ready for windchills and the first snow of the season? Ready or not, the GTA will be getting an early taste of winter this week.

First up is the cold. 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the temperature will drop to -1 C Tuesday night but it will feel -8 with the windchill.

And now for the fun part … snow. Taylor said rain and snow is in the forecast late Wednesday night, changing to flurries early Thursday. Around two centimetres of snow is possible.

“Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, things get a little tricky. Rain, snow overnight could make the very early morning commute quite slippery on Thursday,” Taylor said.

The City of Toronto will be applying salt brine to hills and bridges Tuesday evening — its first of the season.

Winter officially arrives at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21.

||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue express, three left lanes are blocked with a collision & farther west in the express, the…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Rain and snow ☔️❄️in the forecast for very late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. Could be a very slow go fo…
Latest Weather
Read more