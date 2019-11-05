Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Goodness and humour' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
by Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 11:41 am EST
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2001, file photo, muppets Bert, left, and Ernie, from "Sesame Street," are shown in New York. The popular children's TV show is celebrating their 50th season. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
NEW YORK — Fifty years ago marked the debut of a TV show that would make history.
The educational and yet silly “Sesame Street” was meant to help young children get ready for school, with diversity and inclusion baked into the show, set in a place where monsters, humans and animals lived peacefully together.
“Sesame Street” has proved to be a celebrity magnet and a cherished show for generations. There’s also evidence that “Sesame Street” really does help children learn.
“Sesame Street” has opened its arms over the years. It became the first children’s program to feature someone with Down syndrome. It’s had puppets with HIV and in foster care, invited children in wheelchairs and dealt with topics like jailed parents, homelessness, women’s rights and military families. It’s even had girls singing about loving their hair.