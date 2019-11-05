Loading articles...

Germany's highest court curbs cuts to jobless benefits

BERLIN — Germany’s highest court has limited how drastically authorities can cut benefits to jobless people who refuse to co-operate in seeking a new job.

The Federal constitutional Court’s ruling Tuesday stemmed from a case in which an unemployed man had his benefits cut because he rejected a job offer and refused to work on probation.

Under a system introduced in the mid-2000s, people receiving long-term jobless benefits can have payments reduced by 30% if they refuse a job, and by 60% or even lose the benefits altogether if they fall foul of authorities several times within a year.

The court found that the more drastic cuts violate the constitution and that only cuts of 30% are permissible.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Slow through the construction westbound 401 west of Thickson to west of Brock Street. Single right lane open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
We’ll definitely be putting the brrr in November this week! And find out when we could have the possibility of 2cm…
Latest Weather
Read more