Georgia high court declines to hear condemned man's appeal

In this undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie is in custody. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that 52-year-old Cromartie is scheduled to die Oct. 30. Cromartie was convicted in the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville, just north of the Florida border. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from a man on death row whose life the high court temporarily spared last week.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is now scheduled for a lethal injection on Nov. 13. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the April 1994 slaying of convenience store clerk Richard Slysz in Thomasville, just inside Georgia’s southern border.

Cromartie was initially scheduled to die Oct. 30. But the Supreme Court temporarily stopped it, saying it appeared the execution order was void.

The state conceded the order was void. A new execution order was filed Friday.

The high court on Tuesday declined to stop next week’s execution or to hear an appeal claiming Cromartie’s trial lawyers were ineffective.

The Associated Press

