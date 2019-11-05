Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Future of Gulf of Maine draws scientists, leaders to event
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 1:35 am EST
PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists and leaders from New England and Canada are gathering in Maine this week for an event focused on what the warming of the ocean will mean for the region.
The event’s called the Gulf of Maine 2050 International Symposium, and it’s taking place in Portland until Friday. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to “increase our collective understanding about how the Gulf of Maine is expected to change over the next 30 years and to promote regional resilience in the context of those changes.”
The Gulf of Maine’s warming faster than most of the world’s oceans. It’s also home to some of America’s most important fisheries, such as the lobster harvest.
One of the keynote speakers is Ko Barrett, vice chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The Associated Press
