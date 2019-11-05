Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Brampton

Police close off McVean Drive in Brampton after a car crashed into a tree, killing one person. Nov 5, 2019. CITYNEWS

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at McVean Drive and Da Vinci Avenue, in the Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road area, around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. His condition has since been upgraded to serious and he has been placed in police custody in hospital for impaired driving.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

McVean is closed in both directions for the investigation.

|
