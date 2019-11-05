Loading articles...

Ex-head of UK domestic spy agency calls for report's release

LONDON — The former head of the U.K. domestic spy agency is urging the government to publish a report into alleged Russian interference in Britain’s democratic process.

Jonathan Evans, who was director-general of MI5 until 2013, told the BBC that if Boris Johnson’s government is not prepared to release the report, it should explain why. The Intelligence and Security Committee report won’t be made public before the general election unless it is released by early Wednesday, when Parliament is dissolved.

Evans says that “if the government have a reason why this should not be published before the election, then I think they should make it very clear what that reason is.”

Johnson’s Downing Street office says the report has not yet gone through the clearance process necessary for publication.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Slow through the construction westbound 401 west of Thickson to west of Brock Street. Single right lane open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
We’ll definitely be putting the brrr in November this week! And find out when we could have the possibility of 2cm…
Latest Weather
Read more