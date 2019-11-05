Loading articles...

Edmonton family on missionary trip in Swaziland killed in head-on car crash

EDMONTON — An Edmonton family has been killed in head-on car crash in southern Africa.

An unnamed friend told CTV Edmonton that Melissa and Brendan Perrott and their two children, Evelyn and Colton, died Sunday near Bulembu, Swaziland.

A local newspaper says five others also died in the crash.

The friend says the Perrotts were volunteering with Bulembu Ministries.

The non-profit group could not immediately be reached for comment, but its website says it provides care for 350 orphans and vulnerable children in Swaziland.

The Great Commission Foundation has a GoFundMe account set up in the family’s name to go to Bulembu Ministries.

Global Affairs Canada says it’s aware of the crash.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizens who died in a tragic accident in South Africa,” said an email from spokeswoman Barbara Harvey.

She says consular officials are in contact with relatives in Canada and are providing assistance.

They are also in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. (CTV Edmonton/The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press

