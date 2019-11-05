Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cyprus detains 2 Syrians over boat filled with 131 migrants
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 9:22 am EST
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police have detained two Syrian men on suspicion of human trafficking following the arrival of a boat loaded with 131 Syrian migrants on the island nation’s northeastern coast.
Police said Tuesday that the two men were aboard another vessel that had shadowed the boat ferrying the migrants as it approached the Cypriot coastline on Monday.
Cypriot authorities had tracked the movements of the migrants’ boat by radar.
The men, ages 43 and 53, were arrested after a marine police patrol boat intercepted their vessel off the Akamas nature preserve.
Both men face charges including aiding and abetting the illegal entry of migrants in Cyprus and people trafficking by a sea route.
All 131 migrants, including five women and eight minors, were taken to a reception centre on the capital’s outskirts.
{* loginWidget *}