Loading articles...

Constable testifies he wasn't required to enter cell to check on inmate who died

Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. A special constable facing criminal charges in the death of an inmate in a Halifax jail cell testified today he didn't believe he was required to enter the cell to check on the highly impaired man. Constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for criminal negligence causing the death of Corey Rogers on June 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*

HALIFAX — A special constable facing criminal charges in the death of an inmate in a Halifax jail testified today he didn’t believe he was required to enter the cell to check on the highly impaired man.

Constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for criminal negligence causing the death of Corey Rogers on June 16, 2016.

Fraser testified today that while he knew Rogers was highly intoxicated and couldn’t answer questions, he didn’t consider the inmate was “high risk,” and therefore he didn’t need to go into the cell and touch him.

A Nova Scotia jury has viewed video of Rogers heaving in the cell while wearing a spit hood, and an autopsy states the heaving suggested the inmate had vomited into the mask and suffocated.

Fraser testified he wasn’t aware the spit hood was on for over two hours, and he said he didn’t hear an officer comment that Rogers had rapidly chugged a half pint of whisky before being brought in.

The special constable said a manager had confirmed he only had to enter a cell and closely check on inmates if they were considered “high risk,” and he didn’t believe Rogers fell into that category.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019. 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Kennedy collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:45 AM
Rain and snow ☔️❄️in the forecast for very late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. Could be a very slow go fo…
Latest Weather
Read more