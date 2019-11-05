Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Constable testifies he wasn't required to enter cell to check on inmate who died
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 11:41 am EST
Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. A special constable facing criminal charges in the death of an inmate in a Halifax jail cell testified today he didn't believe he was required to enter the cell to check on the highly impaired man. Constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for criminal negligence causing the death of Corey Rogers on June 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*
HALIFAX — A special constable facing criminal charges in the death of an inmate in a Halifax jail testified today he didn’t believe he was required to enter the cell to check on the highly impaired man.
Constables Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for criminal negligence causing the death of Corey Rogers on June 16, 2016.
Fraser testified today that while he knew Rogers was highly intoxicated and couldn’t answer questions, he didn’t consider the inmate was “high risk,” and therefore he didn’t need to go into the cell and touch him.
A Nova Scotia jury has viewed video of Rogers heaving in the cell while wearing a spit hood, and an autopsy states the heaving suggested the inmate had vomited into the mask and suffocated.
Fraser testified he wasn’t aware the spit hood was on for over two hours, and he said he didn’t hear an officer comment that Rogers had rapidly chugged a half pint of whisky before being brought in.
The special constable said a manager had confirmed he only had to enter a cell and closely check on inmates if they were considered “high risk,” and he didn’t believe Rogers fell into that category.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019.