Loading articles...

Chile's protests shrinking in size after nearly 3 weeks

Demonstrators use sheets of metal to shield themselves from a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chileans have been taking to the streets and clashing with the police to demand better social services and an end to economic inequality, even as the government announced that weeks of demonstrations are hurting the country's economic growth. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Protests that have gripped Chile’s capital for nearly three weeks to demand better salaries and pensions, and a more equal distribution of the wealth, are shrinking in size.

Chileans calling for better social services have poured into downtown Santiago again, a day after violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

But Felipe Guevara, mayor of the Santiago metropolitan region, estimated that Tuesday’s gathering drew just 2,000 to 2,500 people. The same square earlier hosted 1.2 million protesters.

Small protests also occurred in other Chilean cities.

The unrest began 19 days ago over a hike to subway fares, but it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes. Chile’s centre-right government has responded with a host of proposed social improvements, which must still be approved by Congress.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
@thisgirlontop None yet. You can tune to AM680 every ten minutes on the :1s or online at
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:52 PM
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more