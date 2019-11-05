Loading articles...

British tourist met killer on Tinder, New Zealand court told

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prosecutors say British backpacker Grace Millane met her killer on the dating app Tinder, and they appeared to be enjoying themselves as they visited several bars before going back to his downtown Auckland apartment.

Arguments in the high-profile murder trial began Wednesday with the parents of Millane watching from the courtroom. Millane was travelling through New Zealand last December and was last seen alive on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

The 27-year-old man charged with killing her has pleaded not guilty. His name is being kept secret for now by court order.

Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey says a pathologist will testify that Millane died from pressure to her neck, Radio New Zealand reported.

Her body was found in a forested area near Auckland a week after she disappeared.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB 404 approaching Finch - three right lanes are now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Midweek Mess: Rain (mostly south GTA), wet snow (mainly north GTA) and lake effect flurries with reduced visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more