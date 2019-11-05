Loading articles...

Bolivia opposition leader blocked from reaching capital

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Backers of Bolivia’s president have blocked the arrival of an opposition leader to the capital of La Paz, and the government flew him back to his home city amid protests over the reelection of President Evo Morales.

Supporters of Morales blocked Luis Fernando Camacho from leaving the La Paz airport Tuesday and Interior Minister Carlos Romero says Camacho was flown back to Santa Cruz “to protect his safety.”

Organization of American States Secretary-General urged the government by Twitter to safeguard Camacho/s right to movement.

Camacho has been leading protests demanding Morales step aside following a disputed Oct. 20 election. Opponents challenge an official count showing Morales winning without the need for a runoff. Other opposition figures are demanding a runoff.

The Associated Press

