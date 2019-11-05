Loading articles...

Boeing chairman says CEO won't get bonus until Max flies

Boeing’s new chairman is giving embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg a vote of confidence and says the executive is giving up any bonus this year.

David Calhoun said Tuesday on CNBC that the Boeing board believes Muilenburg “has done everything right” in dealing with the aftermath of two crashes involving the 737 Max that killed 346 people.

Last week, several members of Congress challenged Muilenburg to resign or at least give up pay. Muilenburg’s compensation last year was worth $23.4 million, including a $13.1 million bonus and $7.3 million in stock awards.

Boeing Co. is changing flight-control software and computers to get the plane back in service late this year or early next year.

Calhoun was named chairman last month after the Boeing board stripped that title from Muilenburg.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

