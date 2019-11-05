Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
At stressful time, Boy Scouts top boss goes on medical leave
by David Crary, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 3:53 pm EST
The Boy Scouts of America says its chief executive has gone on a medical leave of absence.
The news of Mike Surbaugh’s departure comes as the youth organization faces financial difficulties related to sex abuse litigation. It hasn’t ruled out declaring bankruptcy.
The chairman of the Scout’s national executive committee says he and a colleague will help fill the leadership void until an interim chief executive is chosen.
Surbaugh had held the top post since October 2015.
For years, the BSA has been entangled in costly litigation with plaintiffs who said they were abused by scout leaders in their youth. Hundreds of lawsuits may lie ahead with the recent enactment of laws in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California making it easier for victims of long-ago abuse to seek damages.
