APNewsbreak: Arpaio aides ignored order to halt sweeps
by Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 1:09 am EST
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries, in Phoenix. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show a court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge's order to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.The investigator also found an internal investigation was whitewashed to shield them from accountability. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
PHOENIX — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show a court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge’s order to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.
The investigator also found an internal investigation was whitewashed to shield them from accountability.
The investigator’s reports about alleged misconduct in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office cover a period from late 2011 through 2016. Arpaio lost his post in 2016 but is running again in the 2020 Republican primary.
The sheriff’s officials criticized by the investigator include Jerry Sheridan. He was Arpaio’s second-in command and is running against Arpaio in the primary.
The investigator was hired by the federal judge to re-examine misconduct investigations after the judge criticized some as tainted by biased decision-making that protected some officials.
