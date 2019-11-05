Loading articles...

Angry crowd confronts Alabama police over deadly shooting

MADISON, Ala. — A community gathering in north Alabama turned raucous as people confronted authorities about the deadly police shooting of a black man.

News outlets are reporting on the Monday night meeting to discuss the slaying of 39-year-old Dana Fletcher by Madison police.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner told the crowd he has seen police video that clearly shows a weapon was involved before officers shot Fletcher to death outside a gymnasium on Sept 27. Officers were called there on a report of a suspicious person.

Members of the crowd responded that authorities should reverse their refusal to release the video publicly if that’s the case. A person identifying herself as Fletcher’s wife on Facebook has said he was unarmed.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump says Fletcher’s family wants full transparency.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:58 AM
EB Gardiner ramp to York/Bay/Yonge, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:53 AM
We’ll definitely be putting the brrr in November this week! And find out when we could have the possibility of 2cm…
Latest Weather
Read more