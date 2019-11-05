Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Angry crowd confronts Alabama police over deadly shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 9:25 am EST
MADISON, Ala. — A community gathering in north Alabama turned raucous as people confronted authorities about the deadly police shooting of a black man.
News outlets are reporting on the Monday night meeting to discuss the slaying of 39-year-old Dana Fletcher by Madison police.
Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner told the crowd he has seen police video that clearly shows a weapon was involved before officers shot Fletcher to death outside a gymnasium on Sept 27. Officers were called there on a report of a suspicious person.
Members of the crowd responded that authorities should reverse their refusal to release the video publicly if that’s the case. A person identifying herself as Fletcher’s wife on Facebook has said he was unarmed.
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump says Fletcher’s family wants full transparency.
The Associated Press
