Loading articles...

Alabama police capture teen accused in Halloween threat

MOBILE, Ala. — Police in Alabama say they’ve recaptured a juvenile accused of threatening to shoot up schools around Mobile as a prank on Halloween.

A statement from Mobile police says the juvenile was arrested Tuesday, five days after he ran away while being taken to a detention centre.

Police say the 17-year-old is charged with escape, theft, violating probation and making a terrorist threat.

Mobile County’s public school system says the youth was arrested last week for allegedly creating fake social media accounts and making threats toward four schools. A statement says the posts included a clown image and were meant as a Halloween prank.

The youth got away from officers who were taking him to a detention centre. Authorities haven’t released his name or details on how he was arrested.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW ramp to Cawthra has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Watch for slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute if you're driving into #Toronto from the north (e.g. Uxbridge, Barrie, Keswick etc.)
Latest Weather
Read more