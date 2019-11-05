Loading articles...

Acclaimed novelist Ernest Gaines dies at 86

NEW ROADS, La. — Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation town germinated the stories of black struggles that grew into universal stories of grace and beauty, has died. He was 86.

The Louisiana governor’s office on Tuesday released word of his death.

“A Lesson Before Dying,” published in 1993, was an acclaimed classic. Gaines that year was awarded a “genius grant” by the MacArthur Foundation, receiving $335,000 to spend over the next five years.

Both “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) and “A Gathering of Old Men” (1984) became honoured television movies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 427 north of the 409.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Watch for slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute if you're driving into #Toronto from the north (e.g. Uxbridge, Barrie, Keswick etc.)
Latest Weather
Read more