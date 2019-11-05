Abortion ban proposal faces a murky future in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers could get a step closer to banning all abortions in the state.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday.

The measure would make almost all abortions illegal in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks after conception.

More than a half-dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive bans. All are tied up in courts.

If the bill passes the committee, it would go to the Senate floor for the 2020 session. But it may not get any further.

One road block may have been put up by the bill’s most ardent supporters.

The proposal passed the House allowing exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. A Senate subcommittee removed those exceptions.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press





