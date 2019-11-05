Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Abortion ban proposal faces a murky future in South Carolina
by Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2019 1:12 am EST
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, opponents of a bill banning abortions in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected wore similar buttons at a state Senate subcommittee public hearing in Columbia, South Carolina. A group of South Carolina senators are expected to take another step toward banning almost all abortions in the state. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers could get a step closer to banning all abortions in the state.
The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday.
The measure would make almost all abortions illegal in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks after conception.
More than a half-dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive bans. All are tied up in courts.
If the bill passes the committee, it would go to the Senate floor for the 2020 session. But it may not get any further.
One road block may have been put up by the bill’s most ardent supporters.
The proposal passed the House allowing exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. A Senate subcommittee removed those exceptions.