Loading articles...

Abortion ban proposal faces a murky future in South Carolina

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, opponents of a bill banning abortions in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected wore similar buttons at a state Senate subcommittee public hearing in Columbia, South Carolina. A group of South Carolina senators are expected to take another step toward banning almost all abortions in the state. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers could get a step closer to banning all abortions in the state.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday.

The measure would make almost all abortions illegal in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks after conception.

More than a half-dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive bans. All are tied up in courts.

If the bill passes the committee, it would go to the Senate floor for the 2020 session. But it may not get any further.

One road block may have been put up by the bill’s most ardent supporters.

The proposal passed the House allowing exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. A Senate subcommittee removed those exceptions.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CRASH - Southbound DVP approaching Don Mills
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more