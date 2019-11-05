Loading articles...

3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion

MILAN — Three Italian firefighters have been killed overnight in an explosion in a building in the northwestern region of Piedmont.

Sky TG24 reported that the firefighters were responding to a report of an explosion in a disused section of a farm building in Alessandria province when a second, stronger explosion occurred early Tuesday.

The news agency ANSA said authorities are investigating whether the explosion was deliberate.

One of the dead was buried under rubble, the body only recovered after hours of digging.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Southbound 427 ramp to westbound QEW reopening momentarily.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Colder air will settle in especially for the latter half of the week. Get the winter gear ready 🥶 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more