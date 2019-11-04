Loading articles...

Woman convicted of mailing white powder to Sen. Collins

BANGOR, Maine — A federal jury has convicted a woman of mailing a letter containing powder to the Maine home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Suzanne Muscara, of Burlington, Maine, was convicted Monday of mailing a threatening communication. She will be sentenced later.

Prosecutors say the letter contained white powder, a reference to anthrax and a stick figure with the letter “X” for eyes.

The episode came in October 2018, two days after Collins’ husband opened a letter claiming to contain ricin.

Postal screeners began inspecting Collins’ letters and intercepted Muscara’s letter before it reached Collins’ home in Bangor.

Muscara was identified by a fingerprint. She denied that the letter constituted a threat and told investigators she didn’t think it would be taken seriously.

The Associated Press

