White House announces new sanctions on Iran

A demonstrator holds an anti-U.S. placard during an annual rally outside the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Reviving decades-old cries of "Death to America," Iran on Monday marked the 40th anniversary of the 1979 student takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed as tensions remain high over the country's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The Persian on top of the placard is a quotation of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which reads: "U.S. is on the verge of annihilation." (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is sanctioning members of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s inner circle.

Separately, the administration is issuing an up to $20 million reward for information about missing former FBI agent Robert Levinson. He disappeared in Iran in 2007 but the Iranian government has never acknowledged arresting him.

Senior administration officials announced the new steps against Iran on Monday as the country marks the anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover 40 years ago. The officials spoke only on condition of anonymity according to White House policy.

Also Monday, Iran said it was doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operations, further trimming the time experts estimate Tehran needs to have enough material to build a nuclear weapon.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press

