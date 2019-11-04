Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vietnam arrests 8 more in Britain trucks deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 3:29 am EST
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese police have arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck container in southeastern England.
Police say the eight were arrested Sunday on charges of organizing people smuggling overseas.
British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.
Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.
British police said Friday that all 39 people found dead in the truck on Oct. 23 were Vietnamese nationals.
The Associated Press
