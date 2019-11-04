Security video released of shots being fired at Vaughan house party

York Regional police have released security video of multiple shots being fired at a home on a residential street in Vaughan last week.

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a home on Cannes Avenue, in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive West, which was being rented out for a Halloween party.

Police said shots were fired into the home but no injuries were reported.

Bullet holes were also found in nearby vehicle.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. multiple people were shooting guns in the area. A part of the incident was captured by a neighbour’s security camera.

The video, which can be viewed above, shows three men in a four-door white sedan. Two men get out of the vehicle and fired more than 20 gunshots down the street.

A third man got out of the passenger seat of the car and got into the driver’s seat.

After the shooting, the suspects are seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

“It’s amazing that no one was injured or killed given the number of shots that were recklessly fired in this otherwise quiet neighbourhood,” Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement.

“We continue to see that there are people using short-term rental houses for parties and their guests are bringing handguns and violence to York Region. Those choosing to illegally use guns will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage that could assist in the case.