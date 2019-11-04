Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ugandan forces are accused of targeting journalists at work
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 6:03 am EST
KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan police have fired tear gas to break up a demonstration by journalists protesting alleged abuse by the police.
The journalists were stopped Monday while trying to walk to the office of the police chief with a petition alleging police brutality.
Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the march was broken up due to “poor organization.”
Ugandan security forces are frequently accused of restricting live coverage of demonstrations deemed to be against long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, who is being challenged by a musician popular with young people.
In the past week security forces deployed heavily at Makerere University in the capital, Kampala, to quell a student protest over tuition fees.
Some journalists were injured or attacked as police respond to protest events there, according to the Uganda Editors’ Guild.