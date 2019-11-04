Loading articles...

Trump administration releases $3.32 billion in heating aid

The Trump administration is releasing $3.32 billion to help Americans keep warm this winter.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said Monday that the funding through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will help about 5.8 million households.

In Maine, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King called the program a “lifeline” that prevents people from having to choose between heating their home or going without food or medicine.

The funding that was released represents 90% of available funding under a continuing resolution.

NEADA Director Mark Wolfe said the House has approved an extra $150 million, but the final budget hasn’t been adopted. Either way, he’s concerned about the adequacy of the funding. He said the program reaches only about 17% of eligible households in the U.S.

The Associated Press

