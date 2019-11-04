Loading articles...

Toronto police launch pedestrian safety blitz after weekend time change

Last Updated Nov 4, 2019 at 5:35 am EST

The week after the switch back to standard time is typically a dangerous one for pedestrians, and with that in mind, Toronto police launched a week-long safety campaign on Monday.

Police said there will be “no tolerance for excuses” as they focus on the ‘Big 4’ driver behaviours known to injure pedestrians — speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving.

So far this year, more than 50 people have been killed on the city’s streets. Thirty of these victims were pedestrians, while more than 80 per cent of these victims were 55 years old or older.

The campaign will also focus on how pedestrians can keep themselves safe.

Police said that from 2014 to 2018, 40 per cent of all pedestrian collisions happened mid-block, while 27 per cent of the collisions took place when a driver was turning left at a signalized intersection.

