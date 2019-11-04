Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 4:47 pm EST
DENVER — The Latest on a man charged with plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue (all times local):
2:45 p.m.
A Thursday hearing has been set for a Colorado man charged with plotting to bomb a synagogue.
Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Holzer appeared briefly in Denver federal court on Monday. He was handcuffed and wearing a gray polo shirt with a black collar.
Holzer answered “yes” when a judge asked if he understood the domestic terrorism charge against him.
The FBI says Holzer was arrested Friday in Pueblo for plotting to blow that city’s Temple Emanuel.
___
1:05 p.m.
The FBI says it has arrested a man in a plot to bomb an historic Colorado synagogue. The co-conspirators turned out to be undercover agents.
Court documents say Richard Holzer was arrested Friday in Pueblo just after the agents brought him what were supposedly two pipe bombs along with dynamite to blow up Temple Emanuel.
The agents said Holzer described the explosives as “absolutely gorgeous” and said they should go ahead with the attack overnight to avoid police.
The investigation into Holzer began after an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a woman who supports white supremacy contacted him on Facebook.
Holzer is due to make his first court appearance Monday.
It’s not clear if he has a lawyer representing him.
The Associated Press
