Suspect in violent Halloween party stabbing to appear in court Monday

The stabbing happened at a house party on Madison Avenue near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on Nov. 1, 2019. CITYNEWS

A 19-year-old suspect in a violent attack at a fraternity house Halloween party that left one person dead and several others injured is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Jacob Alves, of no fixed address, was arrested in the area after an altercation broke out at a fraternity house on Madison Avenue in the Annex just after midnight on Friday. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Firdous Nabizada, 19, of Toronto was among three people stabbed outside the frat house.

Police say one of the party-goers, who was ejected from the party after getting into a previous altercation and producing a knife, attempted to re-enter the house. While others tried to calm him down, the suspect took out another knife and randomly attacked other individuals in line who were also trying to get into the party.

Nabizada was one of the victims stabbed and with the help of friends was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

A 15-year-old girl from Richmond Hill who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act is facing three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of attempted murder and weapons dangerous.

Police say they want to speak with anyone who was at the party and may have taken photos or video as well as anyone else who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

rds65

Jacob Alves, of no fixed address is another winner in the Canadian immigration lottery, welcome aboard.

November 04, 2019 at 8:00 am
