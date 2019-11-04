Loading articles...

Storm briefly frees historic barge stuck above Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Parks officials are monitoring a century-old grounded barge that briefly broke loose during a storm last week in the river just above Niagara Falls.

WGRZ says the rusty iron scow had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.

High winds and rain last Thursday dislodged it before it got stuck again.

The Washington Post says it was originally about a third of a mile (0.5 km) from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet (150 metres) downstream and became lodged again.

A Niagara Parks official said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
WB 401 west of Neilson express, two right lanes and the transfer lanes to the collectors are blocked with a collisi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more