Loading articles...

Saskatchewan granted intervener status in First Nations TMX project appeal

Justice Minister and Attorney General of Saskatchewan Don Morgan attends the first day of the fall legislative session at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday October 23, 2019. The Saskatchewan government says it has been granted leave to intervene in an appeal over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it has been granted leave to intervene in an appeal over construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The province says it is intervening in support of the federal government by arguing that the expansion project was properly approved.

The Federal Court of Appeal in British Columbia ruled in September that it would hear six challenges focusing on Indigenous consultation.

Ottawa twice approved the plan, but the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year, citing insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

The Liberal government said they fixed the problems and approved the expansion a second time in June.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan says the province will make submissions to the court about the need to balance a duty to consult with matters of public interest, such as transportation infrastructure.

“Projects like Trans Mountain create a stronger economy that allow the federal and provincial governments to invest in programs and initiatives like health and education,” he said in a release Monday.

The pipeline project would triple the capacity of an existing pipeline from Alberta’s oilpatch to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

Saskatchewan says the court is to hear the appeal in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB 401 at Dixie express - three left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more