Relatives say 5 US citizens killed in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Relatives say at least five U.S. citizens, including four children, who live in the Mexican border state of Sonora have been killed in a shooting attack.

A relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said he had located the burned-out, bullet-ridden SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and her four children.

Another relative, Julian LeBaron, said on his Facebook page the dead woman was Rhonita Maria LeBaron.

The first relative said a convoy of three vehicles had set out Monday from La Mora — a decades-old settlement founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — but were attacked by cartel gunmen in what he said may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press

