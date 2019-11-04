Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Relatives of man fatally shot by police reach $1M settlement
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 5:57 pm EST
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Relatives of a Kansas man who was fatally shot by a police officer have settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit for $1 million.
The Kansas City Star reported the settlement Monday for the family of Antonio Garcia Jr.
Garcia was killed by a Leavenworth officer on July 11, 2017, while sitting in a car in the driveway of his home. The lawsuit said Officer Matthew Harrington unjustifiably shot and killed Garcia. The suit cited what it called the city’s “shoot-first-ask-questions-later” policy.
Harrington was fired. A grand jury indicted him on an involuntary manslaughter charge . That case has not yet gone to trial.
Garcia’s family reached the settlement with the city and the officer in August, and a federal judge approved it Monday.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com