Pence campaigning for GOP governor nominee in Mississippi
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 1:03 am EST
BILOXI, Miss. — Vice-President Mike Pence is travelling to Mississippi the day before the state’s election to campaign for the Republican nominee for governor.
Pence and second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are set to appear at a rally Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Reeves faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.
President Donald Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.
Mississippi is having its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when the state’s last Democratic governor was unseated by a Republican.
Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors’ groups.
The Associated Press
