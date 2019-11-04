Loading articles...

Official: Roadside bombing kills 8 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL — An Afghan official says a roadside bombing has killed at least eight civilians in northern Baghlan province.

Jawed Basharat, provincial police chief’s spokesman, says six other people were wounded in Monday’s attack in the Dand Shabuddin area outside of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan.

Basharat says women and children are among the casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area of the bombing is under Taliban control.

The Taliban have a strong presence in the province and usually target Afghan security forces in and around Puli Khumri. Scores of civilians are killed in the attacks.

In September, the insurgents attacked Puli Khumri and blocked the city’s main highway to Kabul for more than a week.

The Taliban today control about half of Afghanistan.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Good morning! A quiet drive right now. All major routes up to speed throughout the GTA.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! We are in for a rather unsettled week with the possibility of showers or flurries pretty much…
Latest Weather
Read more