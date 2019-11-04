Loading articles...

New Florida sheriff to run against ousted predecessor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff who took office after the previous sheriff was suspended over the Parkland high school massacre will run to keep his job.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced his campaign Monday for the 2020 election.

Tony will face former sheriff Scott Israel in the Democratic primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Israel earlier this year, deeming him incompetent in his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis appointed Tony to replace Israel.

The Florida Senate recently voted to uphold Israel’s removal. But DeSantis has said he wouldn’t try to remove Israel again if he’s elected.

Tony and Israel were previously Republicans but switched parties before running in heavily Democratic Broward County.

Five other Democrats, a Republican and an independent also filed to run.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB 400 app. Major Mackenzie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more