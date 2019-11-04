Loading articles...

New charges for ex-state trooper accused of sex assault on 6

EATON, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a former Ohio state trooper accused of sexually assaulting five people in the course of his work and a sixth person who is a minor.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said in a release that the additional charges in Monday’s indictment mean 44-year-old former trooper Christopher Ward now faces a total of five counts of gross sexual imposition and two sexual battery counts.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Ward’s attorney.

Ward was previously indicted in Preble County in July on three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.

The former state trooper from Eaton initially was charged in February over allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with an adult in 2015 and a minor in 2018.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Kennedy collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more