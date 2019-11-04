Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Moon, Abe meet briefly, agree to more talks to settle row
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 4:28 am EST
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in wait to speak at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for more dialogue between the countries to settle a deep row over trade and history in the first one-on-one meeting between the leaders in more than a year.
Seoul’s presidential Blue House says Moon talked with Abe for 11 minutes on Monday on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok where they “reaffirmed the principle of resolving pending bilateral issues through dialogue.”
The two U.S. allies in past months have seen their relations sink to a low unseen in decades over South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for their World War II forced labour and Japan’s strengthened controls on certain technology exports to South Korea.