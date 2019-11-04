Loading articles...

Markets Right Now: Stock open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, pushing major indexes toward more record highs.

Technology companies and banks notched gains in the early going Monday. Texas Instruments jumped 1.9% and Morgan Stanley added 1.7%.

Under Armour slumped 15% after the company confirmed that its accounting practices are being investigated by federal regulators.

McDonald’s sank 2.3% after its CEO was ousted after violating company policy by having a relationship with an employee.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 3,083.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 132 points, or 0.5%, to 27,477. The Nasdaq rose 60 points, or 0.7%, to 8,445.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.78%.

The Associated Press

