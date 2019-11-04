Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man, 20, charged in northwest Toronto shooting that injured 5 teens
by News Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2019 11:12 am EST
Toronto police officers cordoned off an area around an apartment building on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive on Oct. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
Toronto police have charged one suspect in connection with a targeted shooting in the city’s northwest end that left five teenagers injured.
Police said the victims were all in the hallway of a complex near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, when three suspects showed up and two of them opened fire on the group.
Four people were transported to hospital, three of them via emergency run. Their injuries ranged from serious to critical. A fifth victim showed up later in hospital.
Investigators said the victims, two females aged 16 and 17 and three males aged 16 to 18, were targeted.
On Sunday, Andre Cunningham, 20, of Toronto, was arrested and is facing 16 charges including five counts of attempted murder and several firearm-related charges.
He was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Monday.
