Loading articles...

Jury to resume working on Hastings murder trial verdict

HASTINGS, Neb. — A jury is scheduled to resume working Monday on a verdict following the trial of a man accused of murder in Hastings.

Closing arguments ended the trial of Daniel Harden on Friday. He’s accused of shooting to death Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017.

Prosecutors say Harden and another man, 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen, but Harden wound up shooting him in the back.

Mullen testified Friday that Harden said he didn’t intend to shoot Hansen.

Mullen is awaiting trial on murder and firearms charges.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Bathurst express, one lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
The average high is 9°C at #Toronto YYZ. Today’s Guaranteed High is 11°C. Cooler for the rest of the week. Morning…
Latest Weather
Read more