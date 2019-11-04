Loading articles...

Gunfire leads to Douglas police warning about border travel

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Police in Douglas have issued a travel warning in the wake of gunfire across the border in Mexico.

The Douglas Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that residents should avoid unnecessary travel into Mexico.

According to authorities, there have been reports of “sustained automatic gunfire” in Agua Prieta in the state of Sonora.

However, they say there are no threats at this time to Douglas or Cochise County.

Local, state and federal agencies are watching the situation.

The Associated Press

