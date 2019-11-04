Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 2 cents at $5.1320 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3.60 cents at $3.8660 bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.0440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 7.40 cents at 9.2940 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 1.93 cents at $1.1988 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.4752 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .43 cent at .6485 a pound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
WB 401 West of Keele collectors, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. WB 401 west of Guelph line, righ…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more