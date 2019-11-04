Loading articles...

FBI says Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue

DENVER — The FBI says it has arrested a man in a plot to bomb an historic Colorado synagogue. The co-conspirators turned out to be undercover agents.

Court documents say Richard Holzer was arrested Friday in Pueblo just after the agents brought him what were supposedly two pipe bombs along with dynamite to blow up Temple Emanuel.

The agents said Holzer described the explosives as “absolutely gorgeous” and said they should go ahead with the attack overnight to avoid police.

The investigation into Holzer began after an undercover FBI agent purporting to be a woman who supports white supremacy contacted him on Facebook.

Holzer is due to make his first court appearance Monday.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer representing him.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Keele collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more