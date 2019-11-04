Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-school worker dies while awaiting child sex crimes trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 2:11 pm EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A former teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting a student has died while awaiting trial.
News outlets report 40-year-old Nicholas Lavon Oates died Sunday from a pre-existing medical condition while awaiting trial for molesting a student at Myrtle Grove Middle School.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Lt. Jerry Brewer says Oates had the unspecified condition prior to his 2018 arrest.
Oates was accused of molesting a then-12-year-old in 2016 and then having a sexual relationship with her when she turned 13.
He was indicted by a grand jury on two dozen charges including statutory rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual activity with a student.
Oates was hired in 2016 and twice suspended from Myrtle Grove: once for sending sexually suggestive texts to the victim and the second time for misconduct.
The Associated Press
