Elementary teachers take step toward being in legal strike position
by The Canadian Press and News Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2019 3:16 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 4, 2019 at 3:22 pm EST
The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary schools are moving toward a legal strike position.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the government met with a conciliator today amid tense contract talks.
The union says it is now requesting what is known as a no-board report, which can take a few days to be issued. Seventeen days after that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position.
“We are left with no choice,” ETFO president Sam Hammond said Monday.
Hammond says the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious.
ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.
