Loading articles...

Elementary teachers take step toward being in legal strike position

Last Updated Nov 4, 2019 at 3:22 pm EST

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary schools are moving toward a legal strike position.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the government met with a conciliator today amid tense contract talks.

The union says it is now requesting what is known as a no-board report, which can take a few days to be issued. Seventeen days after that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position.

“We are left with no choice,” ETFO president Sam Hammond said Monday.

Hammond says the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious.

ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Keele collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more