Deputies investigate explosion at Florida bank's ATM

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida are investigating an early morning explosion at a bank’s ATM.

Pinellas County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they responded to an alarm at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar around 3:27 a.m. Monday.

Officials say they discovered “there had been an explosion to the drive-thru ATM” on the south side of the building.

Detectives are investigating.

No additional details have been released.

The Associated Press

