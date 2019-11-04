Loading articles...

Class of 2019 to be inducted in Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will honour 20 veterans at this year’s annual induction ceremony.

Members of the 2019 class will be inducted Thursday, at the Radiant Life Church in the Columbus suburb of Dublin. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and the Deborah Ashenhurst, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, will honour the class with medals.

Officials say the public is invited to the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Former Republican Gov. George Voinovich established the Hall of Fame in 1992 to recognize outstanding professional achievement, service to the community and selfless acts of veterans following their military service. Honorees include astronauts, volunteers, community leaders, veteran advocates and former government officials, among others.

The 2019 class joins 875 Ohio veterans inducted since the Hall of Fame was created.

The Associated Press

